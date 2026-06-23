Foreign Affairs Ministry pays tribute to late Ambassador Victor Gbeho

A delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by the Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP), has paid a visit to the family of the late former Ambassador Victor Gbeho to commiserate with them following his passing.

The visit, which took place on Monday, June 22, 2026, was to offer condolences and formally honour the memory of one of Ghana’s most distinguished diplomats.

The Minister described the late Ambassador Gbeho as one of the finest diplomats Ghana has produced, noting that his decades of service left an indelible mark on the country’s foreign policy and international relations.

“Ambassador Victor Gbeho was one of the finest diplomats this country has ever produced,” Mr Ablakwa said.

Ambassador Gbeho served as Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs from 1998 to 2001.

He also held the position of Ghana’s longest-serving Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, where he served from 1980 to 1990.

He passed away at the age of 91.

Mr Ablakwa also reflected on the Ministry’s decision in September 2025 to formally recognise the late diplomat’s service, describing it as a fitting tribute while he was still alive.

“We were satisfied that in September 2025, the Ministry took the decision to recognise his dedicated service by presenting him with an award and citation,” he said.

He extended condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the peaceful repose of the late diplomat’s soul, adding that Ghana has lost a towering figure in diplomacy.

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