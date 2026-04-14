No foreign military bases or troops in Ghana under EU deal – Foreign Affairs Ministry clarifies

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister of Foreign Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has firmly dismissed claims that Ghana’s newly signed security agreement with the European Union will allow foreign military bases or troops in the country.

The clarification follows growing public concern and misinformation surrounding the Security and Defence Partnership between Ghana and the European Union.

According to the Ministry, in a statement issued on Tuesday, April 14, the agreement is aimed at strengthening cooperation in addressing emerging security threats and enhancing Ghana’s national and regional security architecture.

“The Ministry wishes to categorically state that the agreement neither provides for the establishment of foreign military bases in Ghana nor does it permit the stationing of foreign troops on Ghanaian soil,” the Ministry stressed, assuring that Ghana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity remain fully protected.

It explained that the partnership provides a structured framework for collaboration in areas such as counter-terrorism, maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea, cybersecurity, border management, and support for peacekeeping and crisis response operations.

The deal also includes technical assistance, training, and equipment support for Ghana’s security agencies.

The Ministry noted that the agreement is not a new or isolated initiative but rather builds on longstanding cooperation between Ghana and the European Union, formalising years of collaboration into a more coordinated framework.

It further stated that the partnership is grounded in mutual respect, shared interests, and Ghana’s national security priorities.

Responding to concerns circulating in sections of the public domain, the Ministry said such interpretations misrepresent the intent and substance of the agreement, urging the public to disregard claims suggesting otherwise.

It explained that Ghana’s decision to deepen ties with the EU is informed by evolving security challenges in the West African sub-region, including the threat of violent extremism in the Sahel and maritime insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea.

The Ministry also reaffirmed that Ghana remains committed to its longstanding foreign policy principles, including non-alignment, good neighbourliness, Pan-Africanism, and peaceful coexistence.

It stressed that Ghana will not enter into any bilateral or multilateral arrangement that undermines the sovereignty or security of its neighbours, adding that all international engagements will continue to prioritise transparency, accountability, and national interest.

Read the full statement below

Screenshot

Screenshot

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.