World Cup: Japan twice comefrom behind to draw 2-2 with Netherlands

Daichi Kamada's late header rescued a deserved point for Japan against the Netherlands in their opening World Cup game in Dallas.

One of the most anticipated games in the tournament's group stages was a slow burner before developing into a second-half thriller, after the Dutch side's Premier League contingent looked to have set them on their way to an important victory.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and West Ham United forward Crysencio Summerville were on target before Crystal Palace's Kamada struck with a deft header to divert Koki Ogawa's effort with two minutes left and secure a draw.

Ronald Koeman's side posed the greater threat in a subdued first half, with Donyell Malen the main danger, forcing three saves from Japan keeper Zion Suzuki.

The game burst into life after the restart, captain Van Dijk heading the Dutch in front after 51 minutes with a precise header from Liverpool team-mate Ryan Gravenberch's cross.

Japan were never out of contention, and they were level six minutes later when Keito Nakamura's low shot carried too much power for Dutch keeper Bart Verbruggen.

The Netherlands responded with a moment of real quality to restore their advantage after 64 minutes, Summerville cutting inside the area before sending a low drive beyond the outstretched arm of Suzuki.

Japan continued to press and got their reward through Kamada, to the delight of the thousands of Samurai Blue fans in Dallas who were there to support their country.

Analysis: Japan spirit earns reward

Japan have been labelled as World Cup dark horses, showing their quality by rising to 18th in the Fifa rankings with a record that includes a friendly win over England at Wembley in March.

And in this entertaining opening Group F game, they showed all the qualities to suggest they can make a big impact in the tournament.

Japan fell behind twice, but were never once out of contention as they demonstrated resilience, spirit and a relentless approach to earn what could prove to be a vital point.

In contrast, there will be a feeling of disappointment in the Dutch camp for coach Koeman and his players after they twice squandered a winning position and were forced to settle for a draw.

Even after Summerville gave them the lead for the second time, they never looked comfortable - their side containing eight Premier League players in the starting line-up - and in the end, they could not protect their advantage in the face of Japan's attacks.

They will see this as a big opportunity missed.

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