Economy

Cyber Security Authority, EY resolve satisfactorily matters relating to licence fees

Source: Joy Business  
  18 August 2026 9:04pm
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The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) and EY Ghana have taken steps to clarify and address matters relating to licence fees and the associated administrative requirements.

Subsequently, regulatory issues between the CSA and EY Ghana have been satisfactorily resolved.

In a joint statement, the two institutions said they value the constructive and collaborative approach that has resulted in the resolution of these regulatory issues, and both parties remain committed to supporting Ghana’s cybersecurity regulatory framework.

The Cyber Security Authority also reiterated that its objective is not only to enforce compliance, but also to support organisations in understanding and meeting their regulatory obligations.

“The CSA remains committed to building a secure, resilient and trusted digital ecosystem through effective regulation, responsible industry participation and strong enforcement of Ghana’s cybersecurity laws”, it added.

The CSA early today announced that it has imposed a GH¢360,000 administrative penalty on EY Ghana for providing regulated cybersecurity services without the requisite licence.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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