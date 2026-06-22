Interior Ministry suspends Kantanka Security Services’ licence following Adwoa Safo shooting incident

The Ministry for the Interior has suspended the operating licence of Kantanka Security Services Limited with immediate effect, following a shooting incident that has left the former MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo, hospitalised.

The suspension was based on the alleged use of unprescribed uniforms, as well as the possession and use of firearms and ammunition by personnel of the company while providing private security services at Kwabenya in Accra on June 21, 2026.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry on June 22, preliminary investigations indicated possible breaches of the Police Service (Private Security Organisations) Regulations, 1992 (L.I. 1571), which governs the operations of private security organisations in Ghana.

The Ministry said the decision was taken after initial findings pointed to violations of the law regulating the sector.

The statement noted that “the usage of unprescribed uniforms, unauthorised possession and use of firearms and ammunition as well as security accoutrements by private security personnel constitutes a serious breach with significant implications for public safety and security.”

Consequently, the Ministry directed the company to “immediately cease all operations forthwith pending the conclusion of investigations into the matter.”

It also advised all institutions to refrain from conducting business with Kantanka Security Services Limited until investigations are completed and further directives are issued.

The Ministry further instructed the company to cooperate fully with the Ghana Police Service and provide all necessary information to facilitate a thorough investigation.

It stressed that “the suspension is an administrative measure intended to safeguard public safety and security while investigations are ongoing", adding that appropriate action would be taken upon completion of the investigations in accordance with the laws governing private security operations in Ghana.

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