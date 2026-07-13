Photos: Vice President visits Interior Ministry

Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has called for increased public education on government policies and stronger public confidence in Ghana's security services during a working visit to the Ministry of the Interior.

The visit formed part of her ongoing tour of government ministries aimed at engaging with public institutions and assessing their work.

Addressing management and staff of the Ministry, the Vice President highlighted the Ministry's responsibility for maintaining peace, security, public safety and law enforcement, describing its work as essential to national development.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stressed that government programmes are more likely to succeed if the public understands them, urging the Ministry to step up public education efforts.

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