Interior Ministry reviews Nkwanta South curfew hours amid ongoing conflict

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of the Interior has revised the curfew hours for communities in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region as part of efforts to maintain peace and security in the conflict-prone area.
Under the new directive, the curfew will now be enforced daily from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., effective Monday, July 13, 2026.
The revised hours replace the previous 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. restriction, which came into force on June 19, 2026, following heightened tensions in the municipality.
In a statement signed by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, the Ministry said the decision was taken on the advice of the National Security Council and by Executive Instrument.
The revised curfew applies to Keri, Abrewanko, Abrewanko Junction, Nyambo, Nyambo Junction, Shari, Kromase, Power, Nyakoma, Odomi, Bonakye and Nkwanta.
The Ministry appealed to chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, the youth and residents of the affected communities to exercise restraint and resolve their differences through peaceful and lawful means.
It also reaffirmed that the ban on the possession of arms, ammunition and other offensive weapons in the affected communities remains in force.
The statement warned that anyone found carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon in the affected areas would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law, urging residents to cooperate with security agencies to help restore lasting peace.
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