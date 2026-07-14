Interior Ministry recovers 73 assets linked to drug trafficking through intensified anti-narcotics operations

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of the Interior says it has recovered 73 assets allegedly linked to persons involved in drug trafficking as part of intensified efforts to clamp down on organised crime in Ghana.
The Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, disclosed this during a working visit by the Vice President to the ministry, where he outlined measures being implemented to strengthen the country’s anti-narcotics operations.
He said the ministry has enhanced the capacity of its anti-drug enforcement teams with additional logistics, including about 20 operational vehicles, to support investigations and operations targeting drug networks across the country.
Mr Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak said the government’s approach is to extend the fight against narcotics beyond major traffickers to communities and locations where drug activities are concentrated.
“We want to take the fight against narcotics to the ghettos and all the base and the massive traffickers. We have equipped our team with almost 20 logistical vehicles and this is doing a lot of work for us,” he said.
He added that the strengthened operations have already yielded results, with authorities identifying and recovering 73 assets linked to individuals suspected of involvement in drug trafficking.
“As we speak, we have been able to tent 73 assets that are linked to people who are drug traffickers,” the Interior Minister stated.
The Ministry says it will continue to expand its operations against narcotics and organised crime as part of broader efforts to protect communities and improve national security.
Latest Stories
-
Miracles GH¢50m bail: Go to court for bail variation if conditions are excessive – James Enu
11 minutes
-
Miracles Aboagye released from EOCO custody amid GH¢55m investigation
20 minutes
-
GRA Commissioner-General urges businesses to support national clean-up exercise
22 minutes
-
Empress Neeta: Why your PR isn’t working overnight – the hard truth every artiste needs to hear
27 minutes
-
Miracles GH¢50m bail: Investigative bodies behaving as if they’re superior to the courts -Suame MP
42 minutes
-
Miracles Aboagye still in EOCO custody as lawyers work to secure GH¢50m bail – Atta Akyea
56 minutes
-
Ghana’s infrastructure scores 2.83 out of 5 as engineers highlight funding and maintenance gaps
60 minutes
-
Education Ministry urges police to intensify search for fugitive Bole SHS teacher
1 hour
-
Ghana calls for urgent political finance reforms to protect democracy across Africa
1 hour
-
Lands Minister to address public on sector reforms in Government Accountability Series on Wednesday
2 hours
-
KMA increases sweeper monthly wages from Gh₵250 to Gh₵800
2 hours
-
Bole-Bamboi MP secures funding to complete abandoned hospital staff quarters after 14 years
2 hours
-
Premier Health Insurance donates wheelchairs to Greater Accra Regional Hospital
2 hours
-
Davis Opoku commends EPA, Minerals Commission over implementation of audit recommendations
2 hours
-
Tryton Motors signs 3-year sponsorship deal with Debibi United FC and Jonina Football Academy
2 hours