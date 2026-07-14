Interior Ministry recovers 73 assets linked to drug trafficking through intensified anti-narcotics operations

Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak

The Ministry of the Interior says it has recovered 73 assets allegedly linked to persons involved in drug trafficking as part of intensified efforts to clamp down on organised crime in Ghana.

The Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, disclosed this during a working visit by the Vice President to the ministry, where he outlined measures being implemented to strengthen the country’s anti-narcotics operations.

He said the ministry has enhanced the capacity of its anti-drug enforcement teams with additional logistics, including about 20 operational vehicles, to support investigations and operations targeting drug networks across the country.

Mr Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak said the government’s approach is to extend the fight against narcotics beyond major traffickers to communities and locations where drug activities are concentrated.

“We want to take the fight against narcotics to the ghettos and all the base and the massive traffickers. We have equipped our team with almost 20 logistical vehicles and this is doing a lot of work for us,” he said.

He added that the strengthened operations have already yielded results, with authorities identifying and recovering 73 assets linked to individuals suspected of involvement in drug trafficking.

“As we speak, we have been able to tent 73 assets that are linked to people who are drug traffickers,” the Interior Minister stated.

The Ministry says it will continue to expand its operations against narcotics and organised crime as part of broader efforts to protect communities and improve national security.

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