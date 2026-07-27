Interior Ministry inaugurates new Audit Committee to strengthen accountability

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of the Interior has inaugurated a new Audit Committee as part of the government's efforts to strengthen accountability, safeguard public funds and enhance corporate governance across its institutions.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Accra, the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, said the committee would play a critical role in ensuring sound financial management, transparency and compliance with public financial management regulations.
The Minister commended the outgoing Audit Committee for its commitment and dedication, attributing the Ministry's strong record on financial discipline to the committee's effective oversight.
“I wish to express my sincerest gratitude to the outgoing chairman, Richard Ntim, and members of the previous Committee for your selfless dedication in ensuring the effectiveness of the Ministry’s Audit Committee,” Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak said.
He expressed confidence that the newly inaugurated committee would build on the achievements of its predecessor by promoting accountability, improving internal controls and supporting the Ministry's efforts to uphold the highest standards of financial governance.
Latest Stories
-
KGL partners GMTF to build ultra-modern diagnostic centre at Ridge Hospital
33 minutes
-
All six members of MPC voted to keep policy rate at 14%
50 minutes
-
Universities must stop selling degrees and start selling purpose
52 minutes
-
Otumfuo briefed on Ghana Medical Trust Fund’s plan to expand specialised healthcare
58 minutes
-
GRIDCo begins restoration after early morning power system disturbance hits national grid
1 hour
-
24-hour economy policy was for propaganda, NDC has abandoned it – Oforikrom MP
1 hour
-
Gender Minister consoles families, survivors of Bukom tragedy
1 hour
-
Private partners beware; you have no parliamentary cover yet – Oppong Nkrumah
2 hours
-
Parliament cannot sign blank cheques – Oppong Nkrumah on multi-year tax deal
2 hours
-
No cost, no contractor, no timeline – Minority caucus rejects fiscal electronic devices approval
2 hours
-
At least 14 killed in attack in Nigeria’s Benue state, local officials say
2 hours
-
Cocoa farmers could lose guaranteed prices under new law – Oppong Nkrumah
3 hours
-
New cocoa pricing formula will leave farmers worse off – Oppong Nkrumah warns
3 hours
-
‘Don’t rush this law’ – Oppong Nkrumah demands farmers be heard before Cocoa Bill is passed
3 hours
-
Murder suspect dies in hospital after leading police to alleged burial site
4 hours