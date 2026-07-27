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Interior Ministry inaugurates new Audit Committee to strengthen accountability

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  27 July 2026 9:51pm
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The Ministry of the Interior has inaugurated a new Audit Committee as part of the government's efforts to strengthen accountability, safeguard public funds and enhance corporate governance across its institutions.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Accra, the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, said the committee would play a critical role in ensuring sound financial management, transparency and compliance with public financial management regulations.

The Minister commended the outgoing Audit Committee for its commitment and dedication, attributing the Ministry's strong record on financial discipline to the committee's effective oversight.

“I wish to express my sincerest gratitude to the outgoing chairman, Richard Ntim, and members of the previous Committee for your selfless dedication in ensuring the effectiveness of the Ministry’s Audit Committee,” Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak said.

He expressed confidence that the newly inaugurated committee would build on the achievements of its predecessor by promoting accountability, improving internal controls and supporting the Ministry's efforts to uphold the highest standards of financial governance.

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