Economy | National

Full audit of payables conducted to eliminate irregular obligations – Ato Forson

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  23 July 2026 4:41pm
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Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson says a comprehensive audit of government payables has been conducted to identify and eliminate irregular obligations as part of measures to strengthen public financial management.

Presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament, Dr Forson said the audit was aimed at identifying and eliminating irregular commitments that had contributed to fiscal pressures in previous years.

"We undertook a comprehensive audit of government payables to eliminate irregular obligations," he told Parliament.

According to the Finance Minister, the exercise forms part of broader reforms introduced by government to restore expenditure discipline, improve accountability and ensure that public resources are used efficiently.

Dr Forson said government has also strengthened procurement controls by linking spending commitments directly to approved budgets.

"We also enforced expenditure control. Government amended the Public Procurement Act to require commitment authorisation before procurement."

He explained that the reform ensures that procurement decisions are backed by available budgetary allocations, preventing government institutions from entering into commitments that later become financial burdens on the state.

READ ALSO: Ato Forson says government will not seek supplementary estimates in 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review

"This reform firmly linked procurement to approved budget and restored discipline to public expenditure management across the government."

The Finance Minister added that the measures are part of efforts to reduce fiscal risks and prevent the recurrence of unpaid obligations that have historically increased government liabilities.

He said the reforms, together with stronger oversight institutions, would help improve transparency, accountability and value for money in public spending.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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