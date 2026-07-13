Vice President visits Interior Ministry, calls for greater public awareness and trust in security services

Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has called for increased public education on government policies and stronger public confidence in Ghana's security services during a working visit to the Ministry of the Interior.

The visit formed part of her ongoing tour of government ministries aimed at engaging with public institutions and assessing their work.

Addressing management and staff of the ministry, the Vice President highlighted their responsibility for maintaining peace, security, public safety and law enforcement, describing their work as essential to national development.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stressed that government programmes are more likely to succeed if the public understands them, urging the ministry to step up public education efforts.

She also encouraged greater awareness of laws and regulations relating to public safety to help citizens play their part in maintaining peace and order.

She said economic growth depends on a stable and secure environment, noting that peace and security remain fundamental to the country's development.

The vice president also urged security personnel to carry out their duties professionally and with integrity, arguing that public trust is essential for effective policing and law enforcement.

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, who received the vice president, outlined a number of initiatives currently being undertaken by the ministry.

He said several pieces of legislation are being processed, including the Security and Intelligence Agencies Bill, the Ghana Prisons Service Bill, the Community Service Bill 2025, the Public Holidays (Amendment) Act 2025, the Birth Right Bill and the Private Security Organisation Act.

The Minister also said the Ministry has introduced 24-hour economy units within the security agencies, strengthened financial management systems and begun safety improvement works at its headquarters while work continues on a new office complex.

On digital transformation, he announced that the Ministry has launched its first electronic services platform, through which 1,499 electronic visas have so far been issued.

He said the platform is intended to improve the efficiency of service delivery.

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