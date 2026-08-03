International

Australia confirms first mass mortality event from H5 bird flu in native seabirds

Source: Reuters  
  3 August 2026 2:08am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The ​first mass mortality event in Australia ‌from H5 bird flu has occurred in a large group of native seabirds in the state ​of South Australia, the federal government ​said on Monday.

Laboratory testing by ⁠Australia's national science agency ​confirmed the virus was present in ​the group of sick and dead birds near the town of ​Cape Jaffa, Agriculture Minister Julie ​Collins said.

"This is the first confirmed ‌case ⁠of a mass mortality and obviously a very concerning development," she told reporters in Canberra.

"Australians ​should ​expect to ⁠see more spread and larger numbers now ​of wildlife being affected."

Australia ​has ⁠now recorded 74 cases of the deadly virus since it ⁠first ​appeared in the ​country in June.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group