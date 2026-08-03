Australia confirms first mass mortality event from H5 bird flu in native seabirds

The ​first mass mortality event in Australia ‌from H5 bird flu has occurred in a large group of native seabirds in the state ​of South Australia, the federal government ​said on Monday.

Laboratory testing by ⁠Australia's national science agency ​confirmed the virus was present in ​the group of sick and dead birds near the town of ​Cape Jaffa, Agriculture Minister Julie ​Collins said.

"This is the first confirmed ‌case ⁠of a mass mortality and obviously a very concerning development," she told reporters in Canberra.

"Australians ​should ​expect to ⁠see more spread and larger numbers now ​of wildlife being affected."

Australia ​has ⁠now recorded 74 cases of the deadly virus since it ⁠first ​appeared in the ​country in June.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.