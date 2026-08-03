Australia confirms first mass mortality event from H5 bird flu in native seabirds

Audio By Carbonatix
The first mass mortality event in Australia from H5 bird flu has occurred in a large group of native seabirds in the state of South Australia, the federal government said on Monday.
Laboratory testing by Australia's national science agency confirmed the virus was present in the group of sick and dead birds near the town of Cape Jaffa, Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said.
"This is the first confirmed case of a mass mortality and obviously a very concerning development," she told reporters in Canberra.
"Australians should expect to see more spread and larger numbers now of wildlife being affected."
Australia has now recorded 74 cases of the deadly virus since it first appeared in the country in June.
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