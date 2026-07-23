UniMAC’s Precious Akos Agrobesa to represent Ghana at Commonwealth Youth Parliament in Australia

Precious Akos Agrobesa, a student of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), has been selected to represent Ghana at the 13th Commonwealth Youth Parliament, scheduled to take place in Sydney, Australia, from July 26 to 30, 2026.

She will join fellow UniMAC student Titus Owusu Darko to represent the country after the pair emerged winners of the 2026 Commonwealth Parliamentary Debate Competition, impressing judges with their debating prowess, leadership qualities and understanding of parliamentary procedure.

Ahead of their departure, Ms. Agrobesa was part of a high-powered UniMAC delegation that paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, on Tuesday, July 21.

The visit was to officially introduce Ghana’s representatives for the Commonwealth Youth Parliament and present the Commonwealth Parliamentary Debate award to the Speaker through Parliament’s Public Engagement Office.

The delegation was led by UniMAC’s Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Winston Abroampah, and included the Rector of the Institute of Journalism, Prof. Christiana Hammond; the Registrar, Dr. Obapaanin Adu Oforiwa; the Director of Public Affairs, Ms. Nana Efua Rockson; and the Dean of Students, Dr. Ike Tandoh.

Congratulating Ms. Agrobesa and her colleague, Speaker Bagbin urged them to seize the opportunity and represent Ghana with confidence and integrity.

“Do not feel intimidated at all. Be bold, confident and focused on whatever you are doing,” he advised.

He encouraged the young delegates to uphold discipline and professionalism throughout the programme, describing the international engagement as an important platform for developing future leaders.

The Clerk to Parliament, Mr. Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, also praised Ms. Agrobesa and Mr. Owusu Darko for their achievement, describing their selection as a proud moment for Ghana and the University of Media, Arts and Communication.

The visit concluded with a group photograph involving the Speaker, parliamentary officials, the UniMAC delegation and the student representatives, who were wished success as they prepare to fly Ghana’s flag at the Commonwealth Youth Parliament in Australia.

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