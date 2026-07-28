Ghana seeks Australia’s expertise in sustainable mining, renewable energy

Ghana has signalled its intention to deepen cooperation with Australia by leveraging the country's expertise in sustainable mining and renewable energy, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said.

The minister made the remarks when he received the Open Letters of Australia's High Commissioner-designate to Ghana, Her Excellency Keara Shaw, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Accra on Friday, 24 July 2026.

Mr Ablakwa welcomed the High Commissioner-designate and congratulated her on her appointment, expressing confidence that her tenure would further strengthen the longstanding cordial relations between Ghana and Australia.

Describing Australia as one of Ghana's valued partners, the minister stressed the need to expand collaboration in sectors of mutual interest.

He said Ghana was keen to benefit from Australia's experience in the mining industry, particularly in implementing sustainable mining reforms aimed at reclaiming degraded forests and restoring polluted water bodies.

Mr Ablakwa also identified renewable energy as a priority area for cooperation, noting that Ghana was committed to expanding the use of solar energy as part of its energy transition and broader sustainable development agenda.

Responding, High Commissioner-designate Keara Shaw thanked the minister for the warm reception and reaffirmed Australia's commitment to strengthening its longstanding partnership with Ghana.

She said the two countries shared a proud history of friendship and cooperation founded on mutual respect and shared values, and assured the minister of Australia's continued support for Ghana's development priorities.

Ms Shaw also reiterated Australia's support for Ghana's Reparative Justice agenda and pledged to work closely with the government to advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to broadening bilateral cooperation in critical sectors, including sustainable mining, renewable energy and other development priorities.

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