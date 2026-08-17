Greater Manchester NDC UK branch elects new executives

The Greater Manchester Branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the United Kingdom has elected new executives to steer the affairs of the branch for the next four years.

The elections, held on Saturday, August 8, 2026, brought members together to elect a new leadership team and chart the direction of the branch for the new term.

Francis Aweso was elected Chairman, with Sam-Wisdoms Amenyenu becoming Secretary and Crosby Tagoe taking up the position of Organiser.

Mr Francis Aweso, New Chairman, NDC Greater Manchester Branch, UK

The other elected executives are Ahmed Asiedu, Communications Officer; Kofi Dadzie, Treasurer; Dinah Tetteh, Women's Organiser; Moses Nutekpor, Executive Member; and Christian Aboagye, Welfare Officer.

Speaking after the elections, Mr Aweso thanked members for the confidence reposed in the new leadership and acknowledged the contributions of the outgoing executives.

He called on members to work together to build a stronger and more united branch.

Mr Aweso said the new administration would focus on membership mobilisation, regular branch activities, welfare, effective communication and fundraising.

He also said the leadership would work to increase the branch's participation in activities of the wider NDC UK Chapter.

According to him, the success of the new executive team would depend largely on the active participation and support of members.

He said the new leadership was committed to making the branch more vibrant, inclusive and responsive to the needs of its members.

The Greater Manchester Branch is part of the NDC UK Chapter and has played a role in mobilising Ghanaian residents in the Greater Manchester area for the activities of the party.

The new executives are expected to begin their four-year tenure with a focus on strengthening internal organisation, membership engagement and branch activities.

The leadership has pledged to work with members to promote unity and growth within the branch as it prepares for its upcoming programmes.

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