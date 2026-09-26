IPEC will ensure Equity and Sustainability in SOEs Compensation

The Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Dr. George Smith-Graham, has called on Chief Executives of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to support government's move to establish an independent, equitable and sustainable compensation system for the public sector.

He made the call in his welcome address at the opening of a day's stakeholder engagement with Chief Executives of SOEs on the transition of the FWSC to the Independent Public Emoluments Commission (IPEC).

The engagement, held in Accra, was on the theme: "Towards an Independent, Equitable & Sustainable Compensation System: Stakeholder's Perspectives on Ghana's Public Sector Pay Reforms."

The event brought together Chief Executive Officers, Deputy Chief Executives, Human Resource Directors, Finance Directors of SOEs, Development Partners and the Media.

Dr. Smith-Graham said the transition from FWSC to IPEC is not just a change of name, but a fundamental reform of Ghana's public sector remuneration architecture.

"For too long, our public sector pay system has been fragmented, inequitable and fiscally unsustainable. The establishment of IPEC is to fix that," he said.

He explained that the reform, which is a presidential priority announced by H.E. President John Dramani Mahama, will replace the fragmented system with an integrated, transparent and productivity-driven National Public Sector Emoluments Management System.

According to him, the new Commission will ensure fairness, equal pay for work of equal value, harmonize compensation across the entire public service including SOEs, and link remuneration to productivity and performance.

Dr. Smith-Graham noted that SOEs are critical stakeholders in this reform, as issues of excessive disparities, negotiation overlaps and fiscal pressures often emanate from the sector.

He, therefore, urged the CEOs and Finance and HR Directors present to share frank perspectives to help shape a modern, fair and sustainable pay system that will stand the test of time.

The stakeholder engagement is part of a series of nationwide consultations ahead of the laying of the IPEC Bill before Parliament in October 2026.

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