Daily Insight for CEOs: Capital allocation as a CEO responsibility.

Every organisation operates with limited resources. CEOs therefore have a responsibility to ensure that capital is directed toward opportunities that support strategic priorities and generate appropriate returns.

Capital allocation involves difficult choices: where to invest, where to wait, and where to stop.

Strong CEOs treat capital as a strategic resource rather than simply a financial resource.

Key Strategies:

1. Align investment with strategy.

2. Evaluate expected returns.

3. Balance short-term and long-term priorities.

4. Review underperforming investments.

5. Maintain disciplined investment governance.

CEO Leadership Actions:

✅ Review major capital allocation decisions.

✅ Challenge assumptions behind significant investments.

✅ Reallocate capital when circumstances change.

Actionable Tip:

Review one major investment and ask whether it remains the best use of the organization’s capital today.

Why This Matters?

Disciplined capital allocation strengthens returns, resilience, and long-term enterprise value.

About the Author

Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and has served on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.