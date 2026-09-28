Daily Insight for CEOs: The CEO’s role in strategic reflection

Audio By Carbonatix
Insight.
As September comes to a close, CEOs have an important opportunity to pause, review performance, and examine whether the organization remains aligned with its strategic priorities.
Strategic reflection is not about dwelling on what went wrong. It is about learning from results, identifying patterns, and using those lessons to improve the decisions that shape the final quarter and the year ahead.
Key Strategies:
- Review progress against strategic objectives.
- Identify lessons from successes and setbacks.
- Reassess assumptions behind major decisions.
- Identify emerging opportunities and risks.
- Convert lessons into specific actions.
CEO Leadership Actions.
- Conduct a focused leadership reflection session.
- Encourage honest discussion about performance.
- Turn key lessons into Q4 and 2027 priorities.
Actionable Tip.
Ask your executive team: “What have we learned this year that should change the way we lead the organisation going forward?”
Why This Matters?
Organisations that learn deliberately can make better decisions, adapt faster, and strengthen future performance.
About the Author.
Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and served on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee.
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