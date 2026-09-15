Daily Insight for CEOs: Attracting and retaining critical talent

Insight.

Talent is one of the organization’s most important competitive assets. CEOs must understand which skills and people are critical to delivering the strategy and create an environment where high-performing talent can thrive.

Competitive compensation matters, but talented people also seek purpose, growth, recognition, meaningful responsibility, and effective leadership.

Retention begins with understanding why valuable people stay—and why they leave.

Key Strategies:

1. Identify mission-critical talent.

2. Strengthen employee development.

3. Create meaningful career pathways.

4. Recognize high performance.

5. Build an engaging leadership culture.

CEO Leadership Actions.

✅ Review critical talent risks.

✅ Engage directly with key leaders and high-potential employees.

✅ Ensure the organisation offers meaningful development opportunities.

Actionable Tip.

Ask your HR and executive teams to identify the five roles where losing the current incumbent would create the greatest organisational risk.

Why This Matters?

Retaining critical talent protects organisational knowledge, continuity, productivity, and competitive advantage.

About the Author.

Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and served on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.