Dear CEO,

Welcome to October, the final quarter of 2026.

The final quarter is a critical period for CEOs. It is a time to accelerate execution, pursue meaningful growth, strengthen leadership effectiveness, and begin preparing the organization for the opportunities and challenges of 2027.

Throughout October, the Daily Insight for CEOs Series will focus on practical leadership priorities that can help CEOs finish the year with greater clarity, discipline, and strategic purpose.

OCTOBER 2026 THEMES

WEEK 1: Q4 Leadership & Strategic Execution

October 1–2

October 1: The CEO’s Q4 Leadership Priorities

Focus on identifying the few priorities that will have the greatest impact on Q4 performance and aligning leadership attention, resources, and accountability around them.

October 2: Turning Q4 Priorities into Measurable Results

Translate strategic priorities into clear outcomes, ownership, timelines, measurable targets, and disciplined execution.

WEEK 2: Innovation, Growth & Market Expansion

October 5–9

October 5: The CEO’s Role in Driving Innovation

Create an environment where innovation is connected to customer needs, operational improvement, and strategic growth.

October 6: Identifying New Growth Opportunities

Examine changing customer needs, emerging technologies, underserved markets, partnerships, and new business models.

October 7: Expanding into New Markets

Approach market expansion with disciplined analysis of customer demand, competition, capabilities, risks, and investment requirements.

October 8: Building New Revenue Streams

Explore complementary products, services, partnerships, and business opportunities that can create additional sustainable revenue.

October 9: Balancing Innovation with Business Discipline

Give innovation room to grow while maintaining clear investment criteria, accountability, financial discipline, and measurable outcomes.

WEEK 3: Executive Leadership & Decision-Making

October 12–16

October 12: The CEO as Chief Decision Maker

Strengthen the quality, speed, and clarity of executive decisions by focusing leadership attention on the issues that matter most.

October 13: Making Better Decisions Under Pressure

Use facts, principles, scenario thinking, and disciplined judgment when decisions must be made under uncertainty and time pressure.

October 14: Building Executive Team Alignment

Ensure the executive team understands the strategy, priorities, responsibilities, and decisions required to move the organization forward.

October 15: Delegation Without Losing Accountability

Empower leaders to make decisions while maintaining clear expectations, ownership, reporting, and accountability.

October 16: Leading with Clarity During Uncertainty

Provide direction and stability when markets, customer expectations, or operating conditions are changing.

WEEK 4: 2027 Strategy & Organisational Readiness

October 19–23

October 19: Starting the 2027 Strategic Planning Process

Begin planning early by using current-year performance, market developments, and organizational lessons to shape the next strategic agenda.

October 20: Defining the Organisation’s 2027 Priorities

Identify the strategic outcomes that should receive the greatest leadership attention and organizational resources in 2027.

October 21: Aligning Resources with Strategic Ambition

Ensure financial, human, technological, and operational resources match the organization’s strategic objectives.

October 22: Preparing Leaders for 2027

Assess leadership capability, succession needs, emerging skills, and development priorities required for the organization’s next phase.

October 23: Building the Organisation You Need for the Future

Align structure, culture, capabilities, technology, and talent with the organization’s long-term direction.

WEEK 5: CEO Reflection & Year-End Preparation

October 26–30

October 26: The CEO’s Role in Reviewing Organizational Performance

Use performance reviews to understand what is working, where gaps remain, and what leadership action is required before year-end.

October 27: What the Year’s Results Are Telling You

Turn financial, operational, customer, people, and market data into meaningful leadership insights for the future.

October 28: Preparing for 2027 Board and Executive Conversations

Bring clarity to the organisation’s performance, strategic choices, risks, opportunities, and priorities before entering the new year.

October 29: Strengthening the CEO’s Leadership Legacy

Consider the leadership decisions, organisational capabilities, people, and values that will continue to create impact beyond the CEO’s immediate tenure.

October 30: Leading the Organisation into 2027 with Purpose

Close October by connecting year-end execution with a clear sense of direction, purpose, and strategic readiness for 2027.

WHY THIS MATTERS

October provides CEOs with an important bridge between year-end execution and 2027 preparation.

The CEO must simultaneously protect current performance, identify new opportunities, strengthen leadership capacity, make difficult decisions, and prepare the organisation for what comes next.

The objective is not simply to finish the year. It is to finish it with greater clarity about where the organisation is going, what capabilities it needs, and how leadership must respond.

Let’s lead the final quarter with clarity, discipline, innovation, accountability, and purpose.

About the Author.

Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and served on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.