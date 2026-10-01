Yaw Ampofo Ankrah suspended as NSA Director-General amid World Cup visa controversy

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has been suspended from his position as Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), following controversy over an alleged visa facilitation arrangement linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

JoySports has sighted a letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Dr Calitus Mahama, communicating the decision to Mr Ankrah.

His removal comes weeks after allegations emerged that about US$623,000 was received from prospective travellers seeking assistance with visa and travel arrangements for the World Cup.

The allegations triggered a police investigation, with Mr Ankrah and other individuals connected to the matter appearing before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

Mr Ankrah appeared before the police last week, where he denied the allegations levelled against him.

The Director-General had previously denied knowledge of any arrangement involving the collection of money from prospective World Cup travellers.

The NSA has also maintained that it did not authorise any visa facilitation service or establish an office to collect money from members of the public seeking to travel to the tournament.

In a statement issued in September, the Authority said its relationship with TRIBE FEST, a FIFA-licensed partner involved in fan-experience activities, World Cup viewing events and mobilisation, did not extend to authorising the collection of money for visa procurement.

The controversy followed a petition reportedly submitted to the CID on September 8, alleging that individuals connected to the NSA received money from prospective travellers on the understanding that their travel and visa arrangements for the World Cup would be facilitated.

The Minority in Parliament subsequently called for Mr Ankrah to be dismissed or suspended while investigations continued.

The Ranking Member on Parliament's Youth and Sports Committee, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, said information available to the Minority suggested that some prospective travellers were charged as much as $8,000 for assistance with World Cup travel arrangements.

The Minority said the alleged arrangement generated more than US$600,000 and demanded answers about who authorised it, who received the money and what services were provided.

The NSA, however, rejected the suggestion that the alleged operation was an official arrangement of the Authority.

It said no employee had been authorised to collect money or facilitate visas on behalf of the NSA.

The Authority further said its legal team was cooperating with the police investigation and that Mr Ankrah and other relevant officials would make themselves available to investigators if required.

Mr Ankrah's removal therefore comes while the police investigation into the allegations remains a live matter.

The dismissal itself does not establish criminal liability or prove the allegations against him.

Mr Ankrah had been Director-General of the NSA during a period of heightened scrutiny over the management of the country's sporting facilities and administration.

On September 2, President John Dramani Mahama dissolved the governing board of the National Sports Authority as part of a wider decision affecting several state institutions. The board was subsequently expected to be reconstituted.

The latest decision now brings Mr Ankrah's tenure as Director-General to an end.

It also comes at a critical period for Ghanaian sport, with the country continuing preparations for several international competitions and renewed attention on the management, financing and accountability of state sports institutions.

The police investigation is expected to establish whether money was collected from prospective travellers, who received the funds, what representations were made to those who paid, and whether any public officials or institutions were involved.

Associate Professor at the University of Education, Winneba, Emmanuel Sarpong hss been appointed as acting Director-General.

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