Government moves to make public institutions buy from Ghanaian farmers

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Finance Minister.

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has announced proposed changes to Ghana’s procurement laws to require public institutions to buy food from Ghanaian farmers.

According to him, the reforms would use the government’s purchasing power to create a reliable market for local produce, support farmers and create jobs.

“Ghana’s budget for free secondary education is GH¢5 billion, and feeding accounts for about half of this amount. Let us even say GH¢3 billion,” Dr Forson said.

“Yet, farmers are complaining about a glut. Why can we not use the Government’s purchasing power and procurement laws to stop importing food to feed our children?”

He added, “The time has come to use the procurement laws to require those spending government money to buy from our farmers.”

Dr Forson stressed that public money must support Ghanaian farmers and create Ghanaian jobs.

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