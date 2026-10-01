KMA orders traders and garage operators to vacate Abrepo ahead of Suame Interchange works

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has issued a final notice to traders, garage operators, businesses, property occupants and other persons operating within the designated project area at Abrepo Junction and adjoining sections to voluntarily vacate the area by Sunday, October 4, ahead of preparatory works for Phase One of the Suame Interchange Project.

In a statement issued by its Public Relations Unit on Thursday, October 1, the KMA said the notice forms part of measures to pave the way for the commencement of preparatory and enabling works under the first phase of the project.

The Assembly said the affected area includes Abrepo Junction and other sections within the designated project corridor.

According to the KMA, Phase Two of the Suame Interchange Project is currently 87 per cent complete and is expected to be opened to traffic by October 2026.

The Assembly said the completion of Phase Two will facilitate the commencement of intensive works under Phase One.

The first phase will include the construction of a three-tier interchange at Suame, two overpasses at Abrepo and Krofrom Junctions, as well as the widening of the Eastern and Western Bypass Roads.

The KMA said the preparatory works at the Abrepo section will include the relocation of affected utility infrastructure.

These works, it said, will involve Ghana Water Company Limited pipelines and Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) lines, alongside preparations for traffic management within the project corridor.

The Assembly said it had previously engaged affected stakeholders and that occupants within the designated areas had been given notice to relocate voluntarily to allow the contractor to commence the necessary works.

It stressed that the deadline for voluntary relocation is Sunday, October 8.

The KMA further announced that enforcement action will begin from Thursday, October 8.

“Accordingly, from Thursday, 8th October 2026, a designated demolition and enforcement team from the KMA will commence the removal of all unauthorised structures, goods, equipment, building materials and other items remaining within the designated project area.”

The Assembly has therefore urged occupants to remove their belongings and vacate the affected areas by the stated deadline.

“Occupants are therefore strongly advised to remove their belongings and vacate the affected areas on or before the stated deadline. The Assembly will not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from items left behind after the deadline.”

The KMA said affected traders who require alternative trading space have been advised to relocate to the Racecourse Market.

Garage operators, it added, may contact the Works Engineer at the Racecourse Market for assistance in identifying suitable relocation sites.

The Assembly also appealed to all affected persons to co-operate with the KMA and the project authorities to facilitate the timely commencement of the works.

“The KMA urges all affected persons to cooperate with the Assembly and the project authorities to ensure the smooth and timely commencement of the works.”

The KMA said, “The Suame Interchange Project is expected to significantly improve traffic flow, enhance transportation within the Kumasi Metropolis and contribute to the development of the city's road network.”

The Assembly has consequently urged all occupants within the designated project area to treat the notice as final and take the necessary steps before the deadline.

“All occupants within the designated project area are hereby urged to treat this notice as FINAL and take the necessary action before the deadline.”

For further information, the KMA directed affected persons to contact Dr Richard Boadi, Consultant and Project Coordinator at the Department of Urban Roads, on 0202393859, or Ing. Nana Poku Agyeman – KMA on 0244683448.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.