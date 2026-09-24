KMA plans to convert Adum railway enclave into cargo truck terminal

The Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, has disclosed that plans are underway to convert the Adum railway enclave into a terminal for cargo and long trucks commuting to the Ashanti region.

This follows the demolition of unauthorized structures along the rail months ago by the assembly.

Speaking at an engagement meeting with traders and the local government minister at phase two of the Kumasi Central Market Redevelopment project on Sunday, Agyemang Boadi noted that the assembly has presented project designs to the Ghana Railway Development Authority.

“KMA has drawn designs to the railway authority, and they have granted approval. They have also selected someone to begin arrangements. Soon, we will convert the Adum railway area into a bus terminal for cargo trucks,” he said.

The Adum Railway Station in Kumasi is a historic transport hub that connected the Ashanti region's interior to the coastal ports, but it has deteriorated into an encroached commercial site facing sweeping clearances.

The city mayor further revealed that construction works will resume actively on the Krofrom market, which has stalled for years now.

“While the Kejetia phase 2 is actively being constructed, the Krofrom market will also see contractors back on site,” he assured traders.

The Krofrom market project was initiated in 2007 under Kufuor’s administration as part of Jubilee market projects but stalled in 2008 due to funding shortages and remained abandoned for nearly two decades.

The Mahama-led administration had promised to revive construction works at the site following the assumption of office.

But after a few weeks of the contractor clearing weeds that had engulfed the market previously, they abandoned the site.

Earlier this year, the KMA secured 100 million cedis from the government to resume work on the long-stalled project, which requires an estimated 100 million to 179 million in total funding for completion.

The KMA boss announced, in subsequent months, that the assembly was still struggling to access funds to resume operations at the project site.

But in this renewed assurance, Mr. Agyemang Boadi highlighted the government’s commitment to the project’s resumption and subsequent completion.

He noted that the market, when completed, will serve as a bus terminal for vehicle commuting to the northern part of the country.

“The Krofrom market will accommodate buses moving to Bono, Ahafo, Upper East, Savannah, and other regions of the North,” he noted.

The completion of the market is expected to reduce congestion at the central business district of Kumasi as the government hopes to rope it into the 24-hour economy market models.

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene highlighted the essence of these market projects in offering alternative market destinations for trading activities.

He noted that the policy is designed as a modern, multipurpose initiative to stimulate round-the-clock economic activity, wealth creation, and local job growth.

“If we have more markets in our various districts, nobody will leave their municipalities to come to a different place for employment. Every district should have a market as part of the government’s 24-hour economy policy. So, these initiatives are part of government efforts in strengthening our local community’s growth with regard to jobs," he said.

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