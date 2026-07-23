KMA reports police officer over alleged gun threat during vehicle towing operation

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has lodged a formal complaint with the Ghana Police Service over the conduct of a police officer who allegedly threatened employees of a towing company with a firearm during an enforcement exercise in Kumasi.

The Assembly said the incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, at Roman Hill in the Central Business District and has since attracted widespread public attention after a video of the confrontation circulated on social media.

According to a statement issued by the Assembly on Wednesday, personnel from Day and Night Towing Service, a private firm engaged by the KMA to enforce parking regulations, had immobilised a saloon car that had been parked in a prohibited area and were preparing to tow it away when the altercation occurred.

The Assembly explained that a uniformed police officer, identified as Y.E. Aboagye, arrived at the scene, identified himself as the owner of the vehicle and challenged the authority of the towing personnel to remove it.

The disagreement reportedly escalated into a verbal confrontation during which the officer allegedly threatened to shoot one of the towing personnel in the foot if the towing exercise continued.

The KMA described the officer's alleged conduct as regrettable and avoidable, adding that the matter had been officially referred to the Ghana Police Service for investigation and any necessary action.

The Assembly further sought to correct what it described as misinformation circulating online, stressing that the incident did not involve its security taskforce.

“The public is therefore urged to disregard any false information linking the said video to the KMA Security Taskforce,” the statement said.

The Assembly reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing parking regulations lawfully and urged the public to rely on verified information regarding the incident while investigations continue.

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