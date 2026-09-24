Nyankyerenease gets furnished CHPS compound to improve healthcare access

The Kwadaso Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region has commissioned and handed over a fully furnished Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Nyankyerenease to bring healthcare closer to the aged and also improve access to healthcare in the community.

The facility, funded through the Assembly’s Common Fund, is expected to ease the difficulties faced by residents, particularly the aged, who previously had to trek several miles to access basic healthcare services.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Kwadaso Municipal Chief Executive, Eric Assibey, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to bringing quality healthcare closer to residents and ensuring the smooth implementation of free primary healthcare.

He said the Assembly would construct additional CHPS compounds in communities where suitable lands have been made available.

“Aside from the Nyankyerenease CHPS compound, we will build others in areas where the lands are ready. If the budget allocated in the Common Fund for health is not used for its intended purpose, the authorities will question us. So, wherever there is a need for a CHPS compound in the Kwadaso Municipality, we will ensure that it is built and commissioned,” he said.

Mr. Assibey disclosed that the Assembly would soon commission additional CHPS compounds at Asuyeboah Container and Kwadaso as part of efforts to bring healthcare services closer to residents.

The Municipal Health Director for Kwadaso, Grace Billi Kampitib, also disclosed that the Nyankyerenease facility has commenced operations following its commissioning.

According to her, the facility has been provided with health personnel and essential medicines to begin serving residents, although additional equipment and logistical support are needed.

“We have staff and medicines to take care of patients who will be coming, but we need more equipment and support,” she appealed.

Mrs Kampitib further raised concerns about the increasing incidence of non-communicable diseases in the municipality and urged residents to seek medical attention regularly instead of relying on self-medication.

She also advised residents to ensure that their National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) cards remain active to enable them to access healthcare services without financial difficulties.

Some elderly residents who attended the commissioning expressed relief over the establishment of the facility, saying it would save them the stress of travelling long distances to seek medical care.

“Over the years, we have suffered by walking several miles to the hospital. But now that we have a CHPS compound here, our suffering has come to an end,” one elderly resident told Adom News.

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