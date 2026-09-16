Why healthcare innovation needs more than startup enthusiasm

Every healthcare innovation begins with an idea. It may be a medical diagnostic tool or a digital platform designed to solve a problem in healthcare.

But an idea that works in a laboratory or impresses at a demonstration is not necessarily ready for a hospital ward. The real test begins when that innovation must be used by clinicians, trusted by patients, and sustained by a healthcare facility.

Across Ghana, students, researchers and entrepreneurs are responding creatively to challenges within the health system. They are developing locally appropriate medical devices, diagnostic tools and digital platforms. Their ingenuity is not in question. What remains uncertain is how many of these ideas will progress beyond the showcase to become solutions that clinicians can trust, healthcare institutions can adopt, and patients can ultimately benefit from.

Moving beyond the prototype is where a promising idea meets the realities of healthcare. Many consumer technologies can be released in an early form and improved through user feedback. Healthcare ventures have far less room for this approach. When a product informs diagnosis, treatment or clinical decision-making, an error can compromise patient safety.

A prototype may show that a technology works under controlled conditions. It does not necessarily prove that it will perform consistently in a hospital, meet regulatory requirements, improve patient care or function effectively in the environment in which it is needed.

A digital health product may be technically sound but difficult to integrate into existing systems or clinical workflows. A medical device may perform well during a demonstration but struggle in a busy health facility with unstable power, limited consumables or inadequate technical support.

The journey, therefore, is not simply from an idea to a finished product. It is a journey from proving that something can work to demonstrating that it is safe, clinically useful, affordable and capable of being produced, maintained and used over time.

Each stage answers a different question and builds confidence in an innovation that may eventually become part of patient care.

No individual innovator can reasonably provide all the evidence, expertise, infrastructure and financing required to complete this journey alone. This is where the healthcare innovation ecosystem becomes important.

An ecosystem is not simply a room full of people interested in innovation. It is a network of institutions, expertise and relationships that allows an idea to be assessed, improved, financed, regulated, produced, purchased and sustained.

Universities contribute research, technical talent and early-stage development. Clinicians and patients ensure that solutions respond to real healthcare needs. Regulators protect the public while helping innovators understand the evidence and standards required.

Industry contributes manufacturing and commercial expertise. Investors provide appropriate capital, while healthcare institutions create environments for testing, procurement and adoption.

When these connections are weak, innovators are left to navigate a fragmented system on their own.

Many promising ideas do not stall because the technology is poor or the founders lack commitment. They stall because the pathway around the innovation is missing.

Government has an important role in making this pathway coherent. This does not mean approving products simply because they were developed locally or lowering the standards that protect patients. Rather, it means making the route through those standards clear, rigorous, and navigable.

That includes accessible regulatory guidance, shared testing infrastructure, responsible clinical validation and procurement systems that allow credible local innovations to demonstrate their value. It also requires funding that recognises a simple reality: developing and validating a healthcare product may take considerably longer and require more resources than launching a conventional digital service.

At the BioInnovation Centre at Academic City University, this approach is reflected in efforts to strengthen the pathway from identifying genuine healthcare needs through product development, validation, commercialisation and adoption.

The same thinking is at the heart of the second Medical Innovation Expo, taking place from September 22–24 at Academic City University. Under the theme, “Beyond the No-Bed Syndrome: Designing Systems That Deliver Care,” the Expo seeks to look beyond one of the most visible symptoms of pressure on Ghana’s healthcare system and examine the processes, relationships and infrastructure required to deliver better care. That systems thinking must also guide healthcare innovation.

Ghana does not need less invention. We need stronger pathways that can carry good ideas from the laboratory and prototype stages through evidence, regulation, manufacturing, and ultimately adoption.

The success of healthcare innovation should not be measured only by how impressive a prototype looks or how much enthusiasm it generates at an exhibition.

The real measure is whether it works safely in a healthcare facility, whether a clinician can rely on it, whether a health institution can sustain it and, most importantly, whether a patient benefits from it.

Ghana has demonstrated its ability to generate promising healthcare ideas. The next challenge is to build the systems that allow those ideas to survive beyond the showcase.

The future of healthcare innovation will not be determined by how many ideas we produce, but by how many of those ideas we can turn into trusted, sustainable solutions that improve lives.

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Dr Hephzi Tagoe, Head of Department – Biomedical Engineering, Academic City University

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.