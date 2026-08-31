Regional

Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu prioritises road rehabilitation, education and healthcare

Source: Phebe Nettey  
  31 August 2026 2:46pm
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Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has reaffirmed his commitment to completing ongoing development projects in the constituency, with road rehabilitation remaining a key priority.

Mr Sosu described the condition of some roads in Madina as “unmotorable and dusty”, attributing the situation to delays by contractors working on the affected stretches.

He made the remarks during a community outreach programme held as part of activities marking the Homowo festivities in the constituency.

According to the MP, completing ongoing road projects is critical to improving the daily lives of residents and supporting sustainable development across Madina.

He said his development agenda goes beyond political promises and is focused on interventions that address the everyday needs of constituents.

Beyond road infrastructure, Mr Sosu said his office is supporting education through scholarship opportunities for residents.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts in the healthcare sector aimed at improving constituents’ access to essential services.

The MP stressed that sustainable development requires long-term investments that can benefit communities beyond individual political cycles.

He said the focus should therefore remain on projects and interventions with lasting value for residents rather than short-term political gains.

Mr Sosu said completing ongoing projects and addressing key social needs would remain central to his efforts to improve living conditions in the Madina constituency.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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