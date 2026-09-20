Isak nets winner as Liverpool edge Bournemouth

Audio By Carbonatix
Liverpool boss Andoni Iraoli made a winning return to Bournemouth as his side signed off for the international break with a narrow victory at Vitality Stadium.
Alexander Isak's fourth Premier League goal of the season settled a poor game - and left the Cherries still seeking a first top-flight win of the campaign.
The Sweden forward tucked home from close range after a determined run by Cody Gakpo which ended with a ball into the box that Bournemouth failed to clear.
Isak was mobbed by Liverpool's travelling fans after running over to celebrate with them and was booked by referee Michael Oliver.
Iraoli, who secured European qualification for Bournemouth for the first time before leaving to take charge of Liverpool in the summer, received a warm welcome from the Cherries fans on his return.
But he was on course to suffer a frustrating afternoon until Isak pounced in the 57th minute.
Before then Bournemouth had gone closest to scoring through Evanilson's 18th-minute flick which Alisson did well to put behind for a corner.
At the other end, Florian Wirtz skied an attempt over the bar from close range that was flagged offside when replays showed he was, in fact, on side.
Meanwhile, £123m signing Bradley Barcola forced Djordje Petrovic to save with his legs, while Dominik Szoboszlai's 25-yard dipping free-kick dropped just wide.
Liverpool climb to sixth with nine points from six games, while Bournemouth have three points from five games and drop to 17th.
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