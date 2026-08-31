Barcola joins Liverpool from PSG in £123m move

Liverpool have completed the signing of France forward Bradley Barcola from Paris St-Germain for a fee worth up to £123m.

PSG initially valued the 23-year-old at £145m, but Liverpool will pay an initial £106m plus £17m in potential add-ons.

Barcola has signed a five-year contract to become the fifth new arrival at Anfield this summer, following the signings of winger Victor Munoz and defenders Jeremy Jacquet, Ronald Araujo and Ifeanyi Ndukwe.

"It took a long time but I'm really happy today to be able to play for Liverpool and all I want is to be on the pitch and be able to play," Barcola said.

"I hope to achieve very big things. First of all, winning the Premier League - it's one of my biggest dreams in my life.

"It is to do that and to stay in this team in the long term - that's why I signed a long contract – and I hope I can do it."

Barcola, who will wear the number 29 shirt at Anfield, prefers to play on the left wing but can operate across the forward line.

The France international will add depth to Andoni Iraola's squad following the departure of Mohamed Salah, the long-term injury absence of Hugo Ekitike, and the potential sale of Cody Gakpo.

Last season, Barcola scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 49 games in all competitions for PSG.

He featured in all eight of France's games at the 2026 World Cup, scoring three goals as Les Bleus reached the third-place play-off.

Barcola joined PSG from Lyon in 2023 for a reported £38.5m and won three Ligue 1 titles, two Champions Leagues, the French Cup twice, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Intercontinental Cup.

The fee Liverpool have agreed to pay includes covering a solidarity payment PSG owe Lyon as part of the deal that took Barcola to Paris three years ago.

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