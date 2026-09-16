Football

Carabao Cup fourth-round draw: Liverpool to host Chelsea as Arsenal drawn away to League Two Fleetwood

Source: Sky Sports  
  16 September 2026 10:02pm
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Liverpool will host Chelsea in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, while Premier League champions Arsenal have drawn the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, Fleetwood Town.

The League Two side will host the Gunners after upsetting Championship side Sheffield United at home in the third round.

Chelsea's trip to Anfield is one of five all-Premier League clashes, with a potential sixth if Manchester City beat Norwich on Thursdaywhich would set up a home tie against Brighton, who pulled off a sensational comeback to win at Manchester United.

The fourth round of the Carabao Cup takes place the week commencing October 26.

Here's the full draw:

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