Audio By Carbonatix
Liverpool will host Chelsea in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, while Premier League champions Arsenal have drawn the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, Fleetwood Town.
The League Two side will host the Gunners after upsetting Championship side Sheffield United at home in the third round.
Chelsea's trip to Anfield is one of five all-Premier League clashes, with a potential sixth if Manchester City beat Norwich on Thursday, which would set up a home tie against Brighton, who pulled off a sensational comeback to win at Manchester United.
The fourth round of the Carabao Cup takes place the week commencing October 26.
Here's the full draw:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
De la Fuente extends Spain contract to 2032
16 minutes
-
Raphinha hat trick in Barcelona’s 7-goal rout of Santander
16 minutes
-
Carabao Cup fourth-round draw: Liverpool to host Chelsea as Arsenal drawn away to League Two Fleetwood
26 minutes
-
Mbappe, Vini and Konate obscure Real’s Ceuta message
26 minutes
-
Reggie Rockstone named Unichem Ghana brand ambassador
33 minutes
-
Man United lose to Brighton from 2-0 up to end 50-year record
35 minutes
-
Man United lose to Brighton from 2-0 up to end 50-year record
37 minutes
-
Petrol and diesel price rises push UK inflation higher
47 minutes
-
City of David Foundation donates to Koforidua Hospital, Koforidua Prison
49 minutes
-
AMA says Konkomba traders were consulted ahead of Agbogbloshie 24-hour market project
1 hour
-
Let’s pilot Chinese in public schools before scaling up – EduWatch
2 hours
-
Ghanaian tech professionals develop SMS-based AI tool for non-smartphones
2 hours
-
MTN@30: Three customers drive away brand-new Land Cruiser Prado in Kumasi
3 hours
-
If BOST made GH¢684m profit, why use NPA Bill 2026 to weaken it? – IERPP questions Gov’t
3 hours
-
NPP alleges executive, administrative confusion over Arabic, Chinese language policy
3 hours