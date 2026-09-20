Impressive defence behind Iraola’s solid Liverpool start

Alexander Isak is set to leave Newcastle United after three years at the club

It was third time lucky for Alexander Isak after a wayward first-half effort and a second-half cross that ballooned over the bar to much amusement from the home crowd, but Liverpool's win at Bournemouth was built as much on their increasingly solid defence.

The Swedish forward took his fourth goal this season well and the chants of "Isak's a Red" from the travelling supporters, long after the final whistle, told you all you needed to know.

Yet it is the lack of goals Liverpool are conceding that really deserves highlighting. They were far from perfect on Andoni Iraola's Cherries return but were solid defensively.

His side have now kept three consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League - the first time Liverpool have done so since September 2024 - and did not give up an xG of more than 0.76 in any of those.

For all the talk of a front three who all cost in excess of £100m, Liverpool are becoming a harder side to beat under Iraola.

"The more times they play together, the more solid the defensive line becomes," said Iraola, whose side remain unbeaten in all competitions.

"Virgil [van Dijk], Jeremy [Jacquet], Ronald [Araujo] and Milos [Kerkez] - they're getting the connections and becoming more solid."

Two reliable campaigners, goalkeeper Alisson and centre-back Van Dijk, were superb, with Alisson making a great first-half save to deny Evanilson.

But arguably the biggest positive of Liverpool's campaign so far has been the emergence of Jacquet.

"I think he has showed a lot of good things so far this season. Still so young, a lot to learn and a lot to give. Let's keep it going," said Van Dijk.

Jacquet, 21, has started every Premier League game since making the £60m move from Rennes in the summer and is poised to make his France debut over the international break after getting the call-up from boss Zinedine Zidane.

"I'm happy for him as he also received his first international call-up. He's also very young and adapted really well to the Premier League," said Iraola.

"The first games, he was physically feeling the change of rhythm and I had to substitute him.

"Today has been a step forward. He looked solid until the end. I think he's in a good place physically and I hope he can continue his development."

Iraola makes best league start since Fagan

Iraola was business-like on his return to Bournemouth, saying pre-match the time for talks would be after the game.

He cut a frustrated figure for much of the match as Liverpool struggled to get a hold on the game but they improved after the break and deserved the win, according to Iraola, who held true to his word.

After his post-match news conference, Iraola spent time talking about San Sebastian with some of the local journalists, who travelled there with Bournemouth earlier in the week for their Europa League bow.

With nine points from a possible 15 in the Premier League and wins at Anfield in the Champions League and Carabao Cup, Iraola has had a largely positive start to life at Liverpool.

The 44-year-old is the first manager to remain unbeaten in his first five league games in charge of Liverpool - winning two and drawing three - since Joe Fagan in September 1983.

"Overall, we have definitely improved since the first games," he said. "Some of the things we still need to improve. I'm happy that it is the third league clean sheet in the row.

"Today is a difficult game - you never play comfortable here, Bournemouth does not allow you to play comfortably, they put you under pressure and you have to adapt and you have to win these kind of games."

The need to adapt and find ways to win games was stressed after last week's goalless draw against Fulham - but Iraola's side are learning.

"We we still have to get ready because the schedule we have now is very difficult," he said.

"I think we play against the top four teams and then in between there is Champions League and Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, every two or three days. So we have to be ready because this month after the break is very demanding for us."

After the international break, Iraola will also need more from his attackers. Cody Gakpo was impressive again but Florian Wirtz struggled, while Bradley Barcola is still awaiting his first goal or assist for Liverpool.

"It was a slow start but after the first phase Florian helped us to improve and I am much happier with his performance in the second half," said Iraola.

On Isak, he said: "A striker's job is like this. He had a couple of crosses that he did not hit properly or control but in the end he has to help us to be closer to the box, to play in the opposition's half and have more meaningful possession.

"And then if the team is playing there, he will receive rewards in terms of goal."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.