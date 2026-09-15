Szoboszlai stunner helps Liverpool knock out Spurs

Tottenham's difficult start to the season continued as they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by a largely second string Liverpool side.

Roberto de Zerbi's team at least managed to score their first goal this season against Premier League opposition - having failed to find the net in four league games.

But goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai helped Andoni Iraola's Liverpool progress to the fourth round at Spurs' expense.

Both managers named heavily-changed lineups with Iraola making 10 changes from the side that laboured to a goalless draw against Fulham on Saturday, with only Ronald Araujo retaining his place and Joe Gomez captaining the team on his first appearance of the season.

De Zerbi made eight changes from Spurs' goalless draw against Everton with Andy Robertson on the bench on his first return to Anfield since leaving Liverpool in the summer.

And, after Giorgi Mamardashvili had denied Spurs an opener with a great save from Lucas Bergvall, Liverpool broke the deadlock on 21 minutes when Mac Allister side-footed the ball into the top corner as it broke to him on the edge of the box.

Spurs should have levelled shortly after the half-hour mark when Mohammed Kudus blazed over from a few yards out and Liverpool made them pay after the break as they doubled their lead when Gakpo finished off a lovely move after being set up by Mac Allister.

Robertson came on to a standing Anfield ovation shortly after as De Zerbi turned to his bench and Spurs had some hope when Conor Gallagher turned the ball into the net from Mateus Fernandes' corner after 69 minutes.

It was their first goal against Premier League opposition this season and their first since August 26 in the previous round.

The 6,000-strong travelling support should had an equaliser to celebrate but Mamardashvili made another superb stop to keep out Omar Marmoush before Savio fired wide from inside the box.

And Szoboszlai ensured a Liverpool win when he chested the ball down in injury time and found the back of the net with a Steven Gerrard-esque thunderbolt from 25 yards out.

Spurs have now lost three of their six games in all competitions this season, with their only win coming in the previous round of the Carabao Cup against Charlton.

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