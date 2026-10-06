Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang says ongoing engagements with teacher unions are making progress towards resolving concerns that triggered industrial action.

She said the discussions had been constructive and expressed hope that they would soon result in an agreement.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said this on Monday at the Ghana Teacher Prize Awards ceremony in Accra, where outstanding teachers were honoured for their contribution to education and national development.

She said addressing challenges confronting teachers was critical to strengthening the education system, while urging teachers to uphold professional and ethical standards.

“Teachers have responsibilities under the National Teachers’ Standards, the Ghana Education Service Code of Conduct, and the professional and ethical standards of the National Teaching Council.

“Government also has a responsibility to address challenges confronting the teaching profession and the education sector,” she said.

The Vice President said the education sector continued to face challenges including career progression, recruitment and infrastructure deficits, particularly at the secondary-school level.

She said more than GH¢33 billion had been allocated to education in the 2026 Budget to support infrastructure, textbooks, teaching and learning materials and teacher accommodation.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the allocation would support completion of 30 E-block projects and construction of new primary, junior high and kindergarten schools.

“It would also provide textbooks and other teaching and learning materials, while measures were being implemented to improve access to accommodation for teachers,” she said.

She said the Teacher Housing Initiative and 404-unit teacher bungalows in underserved communities were among measures to improve teachers’ living conditions.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said 99 double-track schools had been converted to single-track institutions, adding that the government remained committed to eliminating the double-track system.

She said the removal of the link between teachers’ promotion and administrative vacancies had enabled eligible teachers to progress through their professional ranks without waiting for positions to become available.

The reform, the Vice President said, had increased the number of cases requiring validation and processing, while measures had been taken to address delays and pay outstanding entitlements.

She said support for teachers should also include professional development as artificial intelligence, digital technologies and changing labour markets reshaped the world of work.

“Government would therefore continue to invest in teacher education, in-service training and digital resources to equip teachers with the knowledge and skills required to prepare young people for the changing world,” she said.

The Vice President congratulated recipients of the Ghana Teacher Prize, describing them as teachers who had distinguished themselves through knowledge, professionalism, dedication and commitment to their pupils and the teaching profession.

She commended teachers across the country for their contribution to education and national development, particularly those working under challenging conditions.

The Ghana Teacher Prize is an annual initiative that recognises teachers for excellence, professionalism and dedication in the delivery of education.

Ms Abigail Agyeiwaa, an English teacher at Mangoase Senior High School, emerged as the overall outstanding teacher for 2026.

She received a three-bedroom house valued at GH¢700,000 as her prize.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.