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Teachers in Republic of Ireland begin industrial action

Source: BBC  
  5 October 2026 10:47am
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Primary and secondary school teachers across the Republic of Ireland have began industrial action over pay.

Two teaching unions, Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) and Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO), began work-to-rule action on Monday, and there will be a full one-day strike on 14 October.

INTO, which represents a majority of primary school teachers, has said schools "will be disrupted" as pre and post-school supervision will be withdrawn.

Members will also not attend staff meetings and parent-teacher meetings outside school hours.

The unions have said the Irish government has not made "meaningful commitments on pay" following the expiry of the last public sector pay deal at the end of June.

The industrial action comes as more than 100,000 workers, including nurses, school staff and civil servants, moved to work-to-rule measures last week.

Two days of fuller strike action have been planned for 14 and 21 October, when it is expected schools could be closed and picket lines formed across the country.

Members of another union, the Teachers' Union of Ireland (TUI), will begin industrial action in the form of a work-to-rule from 12 October.

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