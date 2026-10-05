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Local Gov’t Minister announces plans to regenerate Agbogbloshie enclave

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  5 October 2026 11:34am
Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Mahama Ayariga
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The government is preparing a comprehensive regeneration programme for the Agbogbloshie enclave, including environmental restoration and the development of industrial and housing zones.

Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Mahama Ayariga disclosed the plans on Monday, October 5, at the Government Accountability Series.

He said the programme would begin with systematic clearing of waste and restoration of the environment before the development of industrial and housing facilities.

Mr Ayariga said government was also considering low-cost housing solutions within the area to ensure that accommodation is located close to employment opportunities.

“The Ministry will pursue a comprehensive programme of environmental restoration and create employment opportunities, particularly for young people,” he said.

The Minister said the initiative formed part of a wider strategy to promote local economic development while addressing environmental and urban planning challenges in the enclave.

He said Assemblies would also be supported to identify economically viable areas that could attract investment and create jobs.

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