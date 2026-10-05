Ghana Institute of Architects urges government to adopt coordinated agenda for affordable housing

The Ghana Institute of Architects (GIA) is calling for a coordinated national housing agenda backed by clear targets, sustainable funding and stronger institutional accountability to improve access to safe and affordable housing.

The Institute says Ghana’s housing challenge cannot be addressed through homeownership alone and is urging the government to expand affordable rental housing, support incremental construction, starter homes and targeted social housing for low-income and vulnerable households.

In a communiqué marking World Architecture Day 2026, the GIA called for the National Housing Policy, introduced in 2015, to be reviewed and aligned with the National Urban Policy and Implementation Plan for 2026 to 2035.

It wants the revised policy to set measurable housing targets, define institutional responsibilities, establish sustainable funding mechanisms and require regular public reporting on progress.

The Institute also called for any proposed Ghana Housing Authority to be established through the appropriate legislative process, with a clearly defined mandate and effective accountability.

GIA proposes inclusionary housing framework

On housing affordability, the GIA proposed a legally grounded inclusionary housing framework that would require qualifying residential developments to provide a prescribed proportion of affordable units or make an approved equivalent contribution.

It said such requirements should be developed through consultation and viability assessments, with clear eligibility and affordability criteria, as well as safeguards to ensure that affordable units remain accessible over time.

The GIA also wants the government and local authorities to prioritise the upgrading of informal settlements, particularly through improved water and sanitation, drainage, access roads, fire safety and housing conditions.

It said residents should be meaningfully involved in the process, with in-situ upgrading preferred where it is feasible and safe.

The Institute further called for expanded affordable rental options, starter homes, carefully structured rent-to-own schemes and employer-assisted housing for low-income households and young people.

It also urged stronger enforcement of existing tenancy protections and the completion of rent-law reforms through the appropriate legislative process.

Housing delivery and skills development

The GIA said housing delivery must also be linked to technical and vocational education and training to strengthen the supply of skilled artisans, improve certification and supervision, and support the use of suitable local building materials.

It stressed that efforts to make housing affordable must not compromise structural integrity, fire safety, sanitation, accessibility or compliance with building standards.

“The right to adequate housing must translate into funded programmes, accountable institutions and safe, affordable homes,” the Institute said.

The GIA said it remained ready to work with government, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, communities, developers, financiers and other professionals on affordable design, climate-responsive construction and improved development approval processes.

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