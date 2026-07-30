Ghana commences VIRAL assessment to develop national housing strategy

The Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources, in collaboration with the National Homeownership Fund (NHF) and Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB), has commenced a comprehensive assessment of Ghana’s housing and urban development strategy using the internationally recognized VIRAL framework.

Speaking at the signing ceremony to launch the initiative, Mr Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, the sector Minister said the assessment would strengthen institutional coordination, deepen investment in affordable housing, and position Ghana to advance sustainable housing and urban development.

He explained that the VIRAL Framework, which focused on Vision, Institutions, Regulations, Actors and Local Initiatives, would also enhance Ghana’s housing finance ecosystem, promote private-sector participation, and reduce the national housing deficit, a statement to the Ghana News Agency said.

“Housing remains one of Government’s foremost development priorities,” he stated, adding: “Beyond providing shelter, housing stimulates economic growth, creates jobs, improves public health, promotes social inclusion, and enhances the dignity and well-being of our people.”

The Minister called on government institutions, local authorities, development partners, financial institutions, academia, civil society and the private sector to actively participate in the assessment, stressing that their involvement would be critical in providing the data and technical support required.

Mr Thierno-Habib Hann, Managing Director of ShafDB, said the exercise comprised two key components: a diagnostic assessment and the development of a country housing and urban development partnership strategy, expected to be completed by December.

Mr Prosper Hoetu, Chief Executive Officer of NHF, described the signing of the VIRAL Agreement as a turning point in Ghana’s housing sector.

“The diagnostic report and the strategy to be developed will serve as a blueprint to transform the sector and identify key projects for mobilizing sustainable financing,” he noted.

The VIRAL assessment is expected to provide Ghana with a robust framework to address its housing challenges and accelerate the delivery of affordable housing nationwide.

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