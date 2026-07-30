Fiscal discipline should not be mistaken for lack of spending – Eric Agbana to Minority

Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana

The Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana, has defended the government's expenditure programme, arguing that fiscal discipline should not be misconstrued as an unwillingness to spend on national development.

Speaking during the debate on the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Wednesday, July 29, the Majority MP dismissed claims by the Minority that the government had failed to inject enough resources into the economy, insisting that such assertions were misleading.

According to him, the Mahama administration has adopted a prudent approach to public spending by prioritising investments that deliver value for money while ensuring the country's finances remain on a sustainable path.

"It is not true that we are not spending. The only difference is that this government is spending responsibly, this government is spending prudently and this government is investing in the right places."

Mr Agbana said the government's approach reflects a deliberate shift from excessive and unplanned expenditure towards strategic investments that support economic growth.

He maintained that prudent management of public finances would help sustain the gains already made in stabilising the economy while ensuring long-term development.

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