National | Top Story

Minority Caucus describes Mid-Year Budget as “Kwashiorkor” document

Source: GNA  
  24 July 2026 5:13am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Minority Caucus in Parliament, has criticised the government’s Mid-Year Budget, describing it as “bone without meat” and suffering from “Kwashiorkor” because it lacks substance.

Speaking to the Parliamentary Press Corps on behalf of the Minority, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, the Member of Parliament for Karaga, said the Mid-Year Budget was heavy on rhetoric but light on delivery.

“The government talks a lot but does little,” he asserted, noting that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, was still engaging in propaganda and blamed games rather than addressing pressing national concerns.

He argued that the budget failed to tackle critical issues such as employment creation and the welfare of ordinary Ghanaians.

Dr Adam said the government’s approach remained detached from the realities of citizens’ daily struggles.

The Minoriy insisted that the Mid-Year Budget offered no meaningful solutions to the challenges confronting the economy, stressing that the Caucus would continue to demand accountability and practical measures to improve livelihoods.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group