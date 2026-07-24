Minority Caucus describes Mid-Year Budget as “Kwashiorkor” document

The Minority Caucus in Parliament, has criticised the government’s Mid-Year Budget, describing it as “bone without meat” and suffering from “Kwashiorkor” because it lacks substance.

Speaking to the Parliamentary Press Corps on behalf of the Minority, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, the Member of Parliament for Karaga, said the Mid-Year Budget was heavy on rhetoric but light on delivery.

“The government talks a lot but does little,” he asserted, noting that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, was still engaging in propaganda and blamed games rather than addressing pressing national concerns.

He argued that the budget failed to tackle critical issues such as employment creation and the welfare of ordinary Ghanaians.

Dr Adam said the government’s approach remained detached from the realities of citizens’ daily struggles.

The Minoriy insisted that the Mid-Year Budget offered no meaningful solutions to the challenges confronting the economy, stressing that the Caucus would continue to demand accountability and practical measures to improve livelihoods.

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