NHIA releases 13 staff to Ghana Medical Trust Fund after one-year secondment

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has officially released 13 members of staff to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) following the completion of their one-year secondment to support the establishment and operations of the Fund.
The officers were among the pioneer staff assigned to the GMTF at its inception and played key roles in helping to build the institution and establish its operations during its formative stage.
Chief Executive of the NHIA, Dr Victor Asare Bampoe, expressed appreciation to the officers for their service and dedication, acknowledging their contribution to the successful establishment of the Fund.
“These officers have made important contributions to the successful establishment of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund. While we will miss them at the NHIA, we are proud that they will continue to serve Ghana’s health sector in their new roles,” Dr Bampoe said.
He wished the officers success in their new roles and reaffirmed the NHIA’s commitment to collaborating with the Ghana Medical Trust Fund to advance healthcare delivery and improve health outcomes for Ghanaians.
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