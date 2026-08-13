KsTU-TUTAG threatens strike, gives gov’t August ultimatum to pay post-retirement salary arrears

The Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (TUTAG) at the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) has threatened to withdraw its services if the government fails to settle the salary arrears of post-retirement contract faculty by the end of August 2026.

According to the association, some post-retirement contract faculty members at KsTU have gone for 12 months without receiving their salaries, a situation it says is negatively affecting their livelihoods.

Speaking at a press conference, the Chairman of the KsTU branch of TUTAG, Dr. Bismark Quarku Parker, called on the Minister for Finance, the Minister for Education, the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD), and the Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to urgently resolve the matter.

He said the affected faculty members must be included in the payroll validation process by the end of August.

“If by this month’s payroll validation we do not see the affected post-retirement contract faculty included, we will be compelled to withdraw our services. This will halt all examination-related activities, including marking, submission of results, project supervision, thesis defence and graduation-related activities until further notice,” he warned.

Dr. Parker explained that the problem began in September 2025, when some post-retirement contract faculty members were not paid by CAGD.

He said the association subsequently engaged both GTEC and CAGD to resolve the issue, but no lasting solution had been found.

“GTEC indicated that it was not their fault, while CAGD said it was only implementing a directive from the Ministry of Finance. Unfortunately, in October 2025, January 2026 and March 2026, the salaries of other faculty members were also blocked. Currently, a total of 15 post-retirement faculty members are not receiving their salaries,” he stated.

Dr. Parker said the situation was particularly worrying because post-retirement contract faculty members in some universities were receiving their salaries, while others were being paid only partially.

He noted that the affected faculty members were performing the same duties as their colleagues who were being paid.

“The inconsistency and selective approach are unacceptable,” he stated.

Some of the affected post-retirement faculty members have also appealed to the government to release their outstanding salaries, warning that their continued absence from academic activities could disrupt teaching, examinations, supervision and other academic programmes at Kumasi Technical University.

The association has therefore given the government until the end of August to resolve the matter or face industrial action.

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