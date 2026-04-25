JS Construction launches female scholarships and donates industrial printer to Kumasi Technical University

JS Construction has strengthened its commitment to education and skills development by introducing a three-year full scholarship scheme for female students and donating an industrial multifunctional printer to support examination processes at the Kumasi Technical University.

Under the leadership of its Managing Director, Joshua Selasi Sefogah, the company continues to demonstrate strong support for the development of Ghana’s built environment sector through targeted educational initiatives.

As an alumnus of the Faculty of Built and Natural Environment (FBNE) at Kumasi Technical University, Mr Sefogah has taken a bold step to promote gender inclusion and academic excellence. The company has confirmed a three-year full scholarship package for two outstanding female students pursuing construction-related programmes at the Department of Construction Technology and Quantity Surveying.

The initiative, known as the JS Group Female Scholarship Scheme, is designed to empower young women to break barriers and excel in a traditionally male-dominated industry. The scholarship is renewable every three years, ensuring sustained support and long-term impact.

To formalise this commitment, JS Construction and the Faculty of Built and Natural Environment (FBNE) will, in the coming week, sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) covering both the scholarship scheme and structured internship opportunities for students within the company. The arrangement is expected to help bridge the gap between academic training and industry experience.

As part of the same engagement, JS Construction has also donated a high-capacity industrial Canon multifunctional printer to the faculty. The advanced machine is dedicated to the secure printing and photocopying of examination materials, significantly easing operational pressure, improving efficiency, and strengthening the integrity of academic processes.

During the presentation, the Managing Director outlined additional support initiatives currently in development, all aimed at promoting academic excellence and providing students with more practical, hands-on industry exposure.

Reinforcing its long-term vision, JS Construction earlier announced that 1% of its total contract sums in 2026 would be committed to supporting education in Ghana. The initiative, branded “1% FOR EDUCATION”, marks the official start of the company’s 2026 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agenda and signals a structured and sustained investment in human capital development.

Speaking at the handover ceremony held at the Adako campus, Mr Sefogah emphasised that the initiative goes beyond philanthropy, describing it as a strategic investment in people, knowledge, and the future of the construction industry. He reaffirmed his commitment to giving back to the institution that contributed to shaping his professional journey.

As part of this broader vision, JS Construction is partnering with the Dean of FBNE, F. K. Bondinuba, on a transformative “Dean’s Legacy Project”. The initiative seeks to upgrade infrastructure, strengthen research capacity, and align academic training with industry demands, positioning FBNE as a leading centre of excellence in the built environment.

Prof Bondinuba commended the gesture as a strong example of impactful alumni leadership. He noted that the printer will significantly improve examination management, while the scholarship scheme and legacy project will create lasting value for generations of students.

He further called on Corporate Ghana, development partners, and the global FBNE alumni network to support the Dean’s Legacy Project through financial contributions, equipment support, and strategic partnerships.

He indicated that donations can be made directly into the official FBNE account at CBG Bank, Asafo branch, and encouraged interested supporters to visit any CBG Bank branch nationwide to make deposits in the name of the faculty. He assured that all contributions would be managed with the highest standards of transparency and accountability to advance the shared vision of building a world-class Faculty of Built and Natural Environment.

The initiative by JS Construction represents a deliberate investment in education and workforce development, underscoring the role of private sector leadership in empowering future generations and strengthening Ghana’s technical and professional capacity.

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