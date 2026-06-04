Prof. Akin Akinpelu begins service as AU Agenda 2063 Ambassador for Political Affairs in Africa

Audio By Carbonatix
Professor Akin Akinpelu has officially assumed responsibilities as an Ambassador of the African Union Agenda 2063 Ambassadorial Assembly, with a mandate focused on advancing political affairs, strategic engagement, leadership development, governance advocacy, and continental cooperation across Africa.
This was signed in the month of April by Prof Tunji John Asaolu-Dep Sec General & Special Envoy to the AU, International society of Diplomats
The development marks a significant recognition of Professor Akinpelu’s contributions to leadership, diplomacy, governance, public policy, youth empowerment, and sustainable development initiatives within Nigeria and across the African continent.
As he resumes duty, Professor Akinpelu is expected to engage with governments, policymakers, institutions, development stakeholders, diplomatic missions, and strategic partners across African nations in support of the aspirations of Agenda 2063, the African Union’s blueprint for a prosperous, integrated, peaceful, and globally influential Africa.
His role will include promoting dialogue on governance, strengthening collaboration among African states, encouraging leadership excellence, supporting youth participation in nation-building, advancing sustainable development initiatives, and contributing to policy conversations that foster regional stability and economic growth.
Speaking on the development, Professor Akinpelu reaffirmed his commitment to serving Africa’s collective interests and supporting efforts aimed at building stronger institutions, empowering future leaders, and deepening cooperation among African nations.
He noted that Africa stands at a defining moment in its history and that greater collaboration among governments, civil society, the private sector, and development partners will be critical to unlocking the continent’s vast potential.
“This responsibility presents an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the realization of the African vision of unity, prosperity, peace, and sustainable development. Through strategic engagement with governments and stakeholders across the continent, we can strengthen partnerships, inspire transformational leadership, and accelerate progress toward achieving the goals of Agenda 2063.”
The appointment further underscores Nigeria’s strategic role in shaping Africa’s future and highlights the increasing influence of Nigerian professionals and thought leaders in driving continental initiatives that promote peace, development, innovation, and regional integration.
As Africa continues its journey toward greater economic transformation and global competitiveness, Professor Akinpelu’s engagement is expected to contribute to strengthening relationships between governments, institutions, and development actors working toward the realization of “The Africa We Want.”
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