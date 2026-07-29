AU credibility at risk as member states fail to implement decisions — Hannah Tetteh

Audio By Carbonatix
United Nations Special Representative Hannah Tetteh has raised concerns about the weak implementation of decisions taken by African institutions, warning that the challenge threatens the credibility of continental efforts.
She said Africa’s ability to respond effectively to global challenges depends not only on external partnerships but also on addressing internal weaknesses.
Speaking at the 21st Kronti ne Akwamu Public Lecture, Mrs Tetteh said the African Union’s effectiveness is weakened when member states fail to implement decisions they have collectively agreed upon.
She referenced comments by former African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, who criticised the limited political commitment among member states to execute AU decisions.
According to Mrs Tetteh, Mr Faki noted that about 93 per cent of AU decisions taken between 2021 and 2023 were not implemented.
She said the problem was not necessarily with the African Union Commission but with the commitment of member states and regional economic communities.
“The challenge is not with the commission; it’s the challenge with member states. We don’t implement the things that we have agreed to do,” she said.
Mrs Tetteh argued that without stronger implementation mechanisms, Africa’s collective positions risk losing influence at a time when global power competition is intensifying.
She said the continent must examine itself honestly and focus on strengthening institutions, improving economic integration and building greater resilience.
“We have to consider the world as it is, as opposed to how we wish it to be,” she said.
The former Ghanaian Foreign Minister said Africa must develop practical responses to emerging global challenges, including competition over natural resources, food security, energy security and critical minerals needed for new technologies such as artificial intelligence.
She urged African countries to move beyond declarations and focus on translating agreements into concrete action.
According to her, stronger implementation of continental commitments will be critical if Africa is to negotiate effectively in a rapidly changing global order.
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