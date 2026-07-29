Peace is an investment Ghana must continuously protect – Hannah Tetteh

United Nations Special Representative Hannah Tetteh has cautioned Ghana against taking its peace and security for granted, warning that instability in neighbouring countries demonstrates how quickly situations can change.

She said Ghana’s stability must be treated as a continuous investment that requires deliberate effort and attention.

Speaking at the 21st Kronti ne Akwamu Public Lecture, Mrs Tetteh said while Ghana has enjoyed relative peace, developments in other parts of the region show that such stability cannot be assumed.

“We cannot take our peace and security for granted. And we should not assume that because we haven’t been hit by those kind of conflicts yet, it will not happen,” she said.

She warned that conflicts often destroy infrastructure and development gains built over many years, leaving affected countries with the difficult task of rebuilding while carrying existing financial obligations.

Mrs Tetteh said Ghana’s proximity to countries experiencing security challenges, particularly in the Sahel region, makes regional stability a national concern.

She stressed the need for stronger cooperation within West Africa to manage emerging security risks.

The UN envoy also linked peace and security to economic development, arguing that instability can reverse years of progress and discourage investment.

She said the country’s economic recovery efforts must be supported by policies that reduce vulnerability to external shocks.

Mrs Tetteh noted that Ghana’s foreign policy choices should complement efforts to build economic resilience and protect national interests.

She encouraged Ghanaian leaders and citizens to view peacebuilding as an ongoing process.

“Peace building even within a national context should be seen as an investment that we must be making on a continuous basis. It’s like a garden. You need to tend to it,” she said.

Mrs Tetteh said maintaining peace requires inclusive governance, strong institutions and sustained attention to potential sources of instability.

She added that Ghana’s experience should serve as a reminder that peace is valuable and must be actively protected.

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