‘Don’t be trigger-happy’ — Toobu urges police restraint amid Wechiau tensions

Member of Parliament for Wa West, Superintendent (Rtd) Peter Lanchene Toobu, has called for calm and professionalism in Wechiau, urging the police to exercise restraint and residents to choose dialogue over violence following the death of youth leader Abu Tijani, alias "Master One."

Master One died at the hospital after he allegedly led police to the burial sites of two young men who were said to have been murdered in Kandeu on November 23, 2025.

Addressing police personnel deployed to the area, the former police officer turned lawmaker urged officers to regard the use of firearms as a last resort.

"The use of the weapon should be the last resort," Mr Toobu told the personnel.

"At any point in time you are pressing the trigger, be sure you can answer all the questions. Dot all your I's and cross your T's. It is not professional to be trigger-happy. The weapon is supposed to be used to protect life and property."

He also urged commanders to protect their personnel by adopting the "buddy system" as a personal security measure.

"I don't expect to see you being deployed individually, with a single officer walking somewhere. At least two at a time. One will support the other."

"Let the people of Wechiau know that you are here for peace. Let them know you love them so much. That's why you left your families and you are here. You are not here to create more conflict or cause chaos," he added.

Mr Toobu described Master One's death as "so unfortunate" and challenged investigators to establish the truth.

"I'm challenging the police and the investigative bodies to delve into the matter. We need to find out what killed Master One. And we must know. If anybody can be held responsible, so be it. If he died from other causes, the autopsy report will show."

Master One was arrested on Saturday, July 25, 2026, as a suspect in the November 2025 murder of two youths in Kandeu. He died on Monday at the SDA Hospital in Wa after complaining of a severe headache while under police escort. An autopsy is pending.

Closing his address to the police, Mr Toobu made an emotional appeal.

"Peace is priceless. In this uniform, the best you can do is ensure that people respect you because of your professionalism. I believe you will do better. And I believe that when peace finally returns, you are the people we will honour every day. That is why Ghana has given you this uniform. I know you can do it."

The MP also visited the Paramount Chief of Wechiau and his council of elders to obtain first-hand information about the recent disturbances.

"Let's fight poverty and underdevelopment together. Conflict and poverty are directly related, and we need to be conscious of this fact."

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