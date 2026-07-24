Peace must be the hallmark of Homowo 2026 – DCOP Asiedu

The Tema Regional Police Commander, DCOP Eric Asamoah Asiedu, has called on residents of Teshie and Ghanaians across the country to embrace peace as the cornerstone of this year's Homowo Festival, stressing that sustainable development, security and prosperity can only flourish in a peaceful society.

Addressing guests as the special guest of honour at the official media launch of Homowo 2026 on Friday, DCOP Asiedu reaffirmed the Ghana Police Service's commitment to working closely with traditional authorities and community stakeholders to ensure a peaceful, safe and incident-free celebration throughout the festival period.

He expressed gratitude to the Teshie Traditional Council for the invitation, describing it as a demonstration of the enduring partnership between the Ghana Police Service and traditional institutions in promoting peace and maintaining public order.

"It is a great honour and privilege to be the special guest at this official media launch of Homowo 2026," he said.

"On behalf of the Inspector-General of Police and the entire Ghana Police Service, I bring you warm greetings. I sincerely thank the Teshie Traditional Council for this kind invitation. Your gesture reaffirms the strong bond between the Ghana Police Service and the traditional authorities."

The Regional Commander noted that the relationship between the Police Service and traditional leaders remains critical in preserving peace and fostering harmonious communities, particularly during major cultural celebrations that attract large gatherings.

DCOP Asiedu described Homowo as one of Ghana's most significant traditional festivals, emphasising that it represents much more than a cultural celebration.

According to him, the festival serves as a period of thanksgiving, unity, reconciliation and reflection on the history and resilience of the Ga people, while reminding present and future generations of the importance of communal living.

"Homowo is more than a festival. It is a season of thanksgiving, unity, reconciliation and remembrance of our heritage. It reminds us of the achievements of our forefathers and the importance of communal living," he told the gathering.

He observed that this year's festival theme, 'Let Peace Be Given a Chance,' could not have come at a more appropriate time.

"In a period when we are preparing for various national activities, peace remains the foundation for development, security and prosperity. Without peace, there can be no meaningful progress," he stated.

The Tema Regional Police Commander stressed that peace remains indispensable to every aspect of national life, noting that stable societies are better positioned to pursue development, attract investment and improve the quality of life of their citizens.

"Having peace is important because it promotes stability, supports growth and ensures the wellbeing of people and communities. Peace is the foundation of a healthy and thriving society," he said.

He explained that peace-building should not only be viewed as the responsibility of security agencies but as a collective duty involving every individual, community and institution.

DCOP Asiedu outlined the numerous benefits of peaceful coexistence, beginning with its positive impact on individual wellbeing.

He explained that peace contributes to better physical and mental health by reducing stress and anxiety, improving sleep quality and enabling people to think clearly, learn effectively and make sound decisions.

He also highlighted the role of peace in protecting fundamental human rights, noting that peaceful societies allow people to live without fear of violence, injury or displacement.

"People can live without fear of violence, physical harm and displacement when peace prevails," he observed.

At the community level, he said peace provides safety and security by preventing the destruction of lives and property while strengthening stability within neighbourhoods and across the nation.

According to him, effective peace-building helps to prevent disputes before they occur and ensures that existing disagreements do not escalate into conflict.

"Peace-building helps create security and stability within our communities and across the country. It prevents conflict where there is none and helps to stop tensions from escalating."

The Regional Commander further stated that peace strengthens unity and cooperation, encouraging citizens, communities and institutions to work together in addressing common challenges and achieving shared development goals.

DCOP Asiedu also highlighted the economic importance of maintaining peace, explaining that stable societies create favourable conditions for investment, business expansion and job creation.

He said peaceful environments encourage trade, strengthen markets and boost investor confidence, while conflicts undermine economic growth by destroying businesses and discouraging investment.

"Peace helps businesses, schools and jobs to thrive without fear. It stabilises markets, attracts investors and allows businesses to prosper. Stable environments encourage trade, whereas conflict destroys markets and wastes valuable resources," he noted.

He added that peaceful societies are able to devote greater resources to healthcare, education, infrastructure and community development rather than spending public funds repairing damage caused by violence.

"Peace-building saves us from the unnecessary expenditure that would otherwise be incurred in repairing or replacing properties damaged during conflict," he added.

Turning to preparations for this year's Homowo celebrations, the Tema Regional Police Commander assured residents that the Ghana Police Service was fully prepared to provide comprehensive security before, during and after the festival.

He acknowledged the important contribution of traditional authorities in preserving law and order and pledged continued collaboration between the Police Service and community leaders.

"The Ghana Police Service recognises the critical role traditional councils play in maintaining peace and order in our communities," he said.

"As we enter the Homowo season, the Police Administration pledges its full commitment to ensuring a peaceful, safe, secure and incident-free celebration in Teshie and its environs."

He disclosed that the Police would work closely with the Teshie Traditional Council, Asafo groups, opinion leaders and other stakeholders to coordinate security operations throughout the festivities.

DCOP Asiedu urged residents, visitors and festival patrons to conduct themselves responsibly and resolve any disagreements through dialogue instead of confrontation.

"I urge all citizens to be law-abiding, tolerant and to use dialogue in resolving any misunderstanding that may arise," he appealed.

He further encouraged everyone to embrace the festival's message by promoting peace in their homes, communities, markets, workplaces and institutions.

"Let us all embrace this year's theme. Let us give peace a chance in our homes, our streets, our markets and our institutions. Let peace reign in Teshie."

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