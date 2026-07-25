Teshie launches Homowo 2026 with renewed commitment to peace, security and cultural heritage

The Teshie Traditional Council has officially launched the 2026 Homowo Festival with a renewed commitment to peace, security and cultural preservation, as traditional authorities, the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces pledged to work together to deliver a safe, successful and memorable celebration.

The official media launch, held on Friday, July 24, brought together chiefs, government officials, security agencies, religious leaders, community representatives and members of the public under a shared call for unity ahead of one of Ghana's most significant traditional festivals.

Dominating the ceremony was a strong appeal for peaceful coexistence, with speakers emphasising that the success of this year's festival would depend on collaboration among traditional authorities, state institutions and the people of Teshie.

Opening the event, the Paramount Chief of Teshie and President of the Teshie Traditional Council, Gbetsoolo Nii Ashitey Akomfra III, said Homowo 2026 would usher in a new era for the traditional area following the unfortunate incidents that overshadowed last year's celebrations.

Reflecting on the 2025 festival, he recalled appealing for peace and receiving assurances from the Ghana Police Service, the military, local government officials, religious leaders, business executives and traditional authorities that every effort would be made to ensure a peaceful celebration.

Despite those assurances, violence erupted during the festivities, resulting in the loss of lives and destruction of property.

The Paramount Chief explained that key security officials had only recently assumed office at the time and had limited opportunity to fully understand the unique security dynamics surrounding one of the country's largest traditional festivals.

"As a result, the security architecture was compromised, leading to the unfortunate loss of life and property," he said.

Describing the incident as a painful chapter in the community's history, Nii Ashitey Akomfra III said the experience had strengthened the resolve of all stakeholders to ensure that such an occurrence is never repeated.

"All is not lost," he declared. "We are taking Homowo to a new level this year."

He assured residents and visitors that extensive planning had gone into this year's celebration, with stronger coordination among government agencies, traditional authorities and security services.

One of the major announcements at the launch was the revelation that Ghana's Parliament has, for the first time, formally recognised the cultural and economic importance of the Teshie Homowo Festival.

The Paramount Chief described the recognition as a historic milestone for the traditional area, saying it acknowledged the festival's contribution to preserving Ghana's cultural heritage while promoting tourism and local economic development.

He further disclosed that the Minister for Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, had pledged to collaborate with the Teshie Traditional Council, the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly and other stakeholders to improve the organisation and international visibility of the festival.

According to him, the partnership is expected to position Teshie Homowo among Ghana's leading cultural tourism attractions.

Delivering the keynote address, the Tema Regional Police Commander, DCOP Eric Asamoah Asiedu, called on residents of Teshie and Ghanaians across the country to make peace the defining feature of Homowo 2026.

He thanked the Teshie Traditional Council for inviting the Ghana Police Service to participate in the launch, describing the gesture as a reflection of the strong partnership between the Police Service and traditional authorities.

"It is a great honour and privilege to be the special guest at this official media launch of Homowo 2026," he said.

"On behalf of the Inspector-General of Police and the entire Ghana Police Service, I bring you warm greetings. I sincerely thank the Teshie Traditional Council for this kind invitation. Your gesture reaffirms the strong bond between the Ghana Police Service and the traditional authorities."

DCOP Asiedu described Homowo as more than a cultural festival, saying it is a period of thanksgiving, reconciliation, unity and remembrance that celebrates the resilience of the Ga people and promotes communal living.

He said this year's theme, "Let Peace Be Given a Chance," was particularly relevant as Ghana prepares for important national activities.

"In a period when we are preparing for various national activities, peace remains the foundation for development, security and prosperity. Without peace, there can be no meaningful progress," he stressed.

The Regional Commander noted that peace contributes to improved health, stronger communities, economic growth and social stability.

He said peaceful societies provide an environment where businesses can flourish, investments can grow and communities can channel resources into education, healthcare and development instead of rebuilding after conflict.

"Peace helps businesses, schools and jobs to thrive without fear. It stabilises markets, attracts investors and allows businesses to prosper. Stable environments encourage trade, whereas conflict destroys markets and wastes valuable resources," he stated.

Reaffirming the Police Service's readiness for the festival, DCOP Asiedu announced that officers would work closely with the Teshie Traditional Council, Asafo groups, opinion leaders and other stakeholders before, during and after the celebrations.

"As we enter the Homowo season, the Police Administration pledges its full commitment to ensuring a peaceful, safe, secure and incident-free celebration in Teshie and its environs," he assured.

He appealed to residents to remain law-abiding, resolve disputes through dialogue and embrace the festival's message of peace.

"Let us all embrace this year's theme. Let us give peace a chance in our homes, our streets, our markets and our institutions. Let peace reign in Teshie."

The Ghana Armed Forces also used the occasion to reaffirm its commitment to promoting peace and supporting the successful organisation of Homowo 2026.

Representing the General Officer Commanding Southern Command, Colonel Lawrence Sedu Agbedoawu, Command Operations Officer at Headquarters Southern Command, said the military regarded Homowo as a powerful symbol of resilience, hope and national identity.

He commended the collaboration between the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and the Teshie Traditional Council in preserving Ghana's cultural heritage.

"This partnership reflects a deep commitment to unity, tradition and national identity—values that are essential to our collective peace and development," he said.

Touching on this year's theme, "Our Culture, Our Heritage," Colonel Agbedoawu said it served as a reminder that despite Ghana's cultural diversity, citizens remain united by a shared history and common destiny.

He urged Ghanaians to use the festival as an opportunity to deepen dialogue, strengthen mutual respect and promote peaceful coexistence.

"Let the drums of Homowo this year echo far beyond the Ga State to all corners of Ghana, reminding us that peace is not the absence of conflict, but the presence of understanding, tolerance and cooperation," he said.

He pledged the Ghana Armed Forces' continued support for the people of Teshie and its collaboration with other security agencies to ensure a peaceful celebration.

The launch also unveiled the official programme for Homowo 2026.

Activities will commence with the Gbemlilaa ceremony on August 10, followed by the symbolic sprinkling of Kpokpoi on August 25.

Other events include the Annual Football Harvest on August 22, the colourful Kpashimo Groups and Flags Procession on August 30, while the festivities will climax with the Tsesebumo Street Carnival on September 5.

The Paramount Chief also announced that August 7 would mark the bicentenary of the historic Katamanso War, paying tribute to the bravery of Teshie warriors Anteh and Afutu Dzani, whose courage helped secure victory for the Ga-Dangme people during the conflict.

He further commended the Church of Pentecost for supporting the renovation of the Teshie Traditional Council Hall, describing the initiative as an excellent example of community partnership and corporate social responsibility.

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