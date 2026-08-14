Accra Mall ignites cultural heat this weekend with vibrant live music celebration

Weekend Vibes, a monthly entertainment campaign, returns on August 15th at Accra Mall.

This month's edition, themed "Cultural Heat," celebrates the richness of Ghanaian culture through an electrifying blend of traditional and contemporary live music.

Live performances will feature local artists creating an immersive experience that resonates with shoppers of all ages.

For shoppers, the campaign promises to turn an ordinary trip to the mall into a free, family-friendly afternoon filled with lots of edibles and plenty to discover between sets, without paying for a ticket.

Additionally, the campaign will offer shoppers more reasons to browse in-store promotions and to try something outside their usual mall visits.

“Cultural Heat is our strongest theme yet, and we are pairing it with the kind of atmosphere that turns a quick errand into an afternoon out,” shared Anthony Asamoah, Marketing Manager.

“We trust that shoppers will leave having genuinely enjoyed themselves.”

With free entertainment, great food, shopping deals and a celebration of Ghanaian culture, Weekend Vibes offers something for everyone. Shoppers simply come in to enjoy an afternoon of culture, connection and fun.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.